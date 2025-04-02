Previous
Te Rewa Rewa bridge by christinav
Photo 1297

Te Rewa Rewa bridge

I’m in New Plymouth for a long weekend. It was terrible weather on Friday but we tried to make the most of it. On a clear day this bridge lines up beautifully with the mountain visible on the other side. I made do with my mate in her red jacket!
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Christina

Beverley ace
Amazing bridge… super shot
April 5th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Great POV
April 5th, 2025  
Carole G ace
That mountain is great at disappearing! 😂
April 5th, 2025  
Korcsog Károly ace
I love this photo!
April 5th, 2025  
