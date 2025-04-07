Previous
Waterfall magic 2 by christinav
Waterfall magic 2

Marokopa falls near Waitomo. I think this is one of the most fabulous waterfalls I;ve seen with its multilayer cascades.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Christina

@christinav
Dianne ace
They are lovely falls and this is a gorgeous image.
April 16th, 2025  
