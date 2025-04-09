Previous
SS Gairloch by christinav
SS Gairloch

This ship wrecked in 1903 on a stormy night , no lives were lost. At low tide you can walk around it, we were there when the tide was high. I quite like the dramatic effect of the water crashing on it.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
Diana ace
A wonderful capture with the cormorant sitting on top.
April 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow… amazing to see
April 12th, 2025  
