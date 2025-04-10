Sign up
Previous
Photo 1303
Shipwrecked
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
3
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
1303
photos
106
followers
114
following
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
4th April 2025 4:04pm
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wild ocean and structures.
April 12th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Super atmosphere and drama
April 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Awesome capture…
April 12th, 2025
