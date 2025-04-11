Previous
Taranaki beginning to reveal itself by christinav
Photo 1304

Taranaki beginning to reveal itself

For most of the weekend away we did not see this gorgeous mountain. On the Saturday it was teasing us with the clouds slightly lifting then descending again.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details

Babs ace
What a great view from up there.
April 15th, 2025  
julia ace
It's a treat when she does..
April 15th, 2025  
