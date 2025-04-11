Sign up
Photo 1304
Taranaki beginning to reveal itself
For most of the weekend away we did not see this gorgeous mountain. On the Saturday it was teasing us with the clouds slightly lifting then descending again.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Babs
ace
What a great view from up there.
April 15th, 2025
julia
ace
It's a treat when she does..
April 15th, 2025
