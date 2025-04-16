Sign up
Previous
Photo 1311
B&W or colour 2?
Slightly different zoom lengths but am interested to see what you all think?
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
4
4
Christina
ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
1311
photos
106
followers
114
following
359% complete
View this month »
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
1310
1311
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
18th April 2025 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Definitely black and white. It looks so dramatic fav
April 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
Not a fan of B/W but I love this version!
April 18th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Black and white looks great.
April 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing BW
April 18th, 2025
