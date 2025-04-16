Previous
B&W or colour 2? by christinav
Photo 1311

B&W or colour 2?

Slightly different zoom lengths but am interested to see what you all think?
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Christina

Babs ace
Definitely black and white. It looks so dramatic fav
April 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
Not a fan of B/W but I love this version!
April 18th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Black and white looks great.
April 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing BW
April 18th, 2025  
