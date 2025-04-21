Previous
Everybody was...... by christinav
Photo 1317

Everybody was......

This chap was practicing his moves on the beach.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
360% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sam Palmer
Yes I sang it. Good photo.
April 21st, 2025  
Diana ace
....... now I have Kung Fu fighting in my head! Fabulous shot!
April 21st, 2025  
Wylie ace
me too. great shot.
April 21st, 2025  
Keren ace
Me too! And as expressed earlier by others a great capture
April 21st, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Great shot, now I will be singing it all night ha ha.
April 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact