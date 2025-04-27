Previous
When will it stop... by christinav
When will it stop...

Rain is all we seem to have had lately, but I can't complain too much as we had a pretty decent summer.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Christina

@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
