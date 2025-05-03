Previous
Photo 1330

I wonder if birds appreciate the beauty of a sunrise....
3rd May 2025

Christina

Striking capture!
May 3rd, 2025  
I don’t know about the birds, but I do!
May 3rd, 2025  
