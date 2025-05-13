Sign up
Previous
Photo 1340
Shining the light on farming
On the way down the mountain from my sunrise walk on Sunday, the golden hour on the land below.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
3
2
Christina
ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
1340
photos
108
followers
115
following
367% complete
View this month »
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
11th May 2025 8:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
pretty sky
May 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
Amazing colours.
May 13th, 2025
julia
ace
Great Light..
May 13th, 2025
