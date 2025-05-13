Previous
Shining the light on farming by christinav
Shining the light on farming

On the way down the mountain from my sunrise walk on Sunday, the golden hour on the land below.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Christina

@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
pretty sky
May 13th, 2025  
Amazing colours.
May 13th, 2025  
Great Light..
May 13th, 2025  
