Keep calm and hop to it! by christinav
Keep calm and hop to it!

Found this little chap in the house so took it outside - the price of freedom, a photo!
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Beverley ace
Great details in the sunshine… glad you saved him
May 14th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Great shot!
May 14th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Looks like he's meditating, nice one
May 14th, 2025  
Brian ace
Handsome fellow. Love the back lighting 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
May 14th, 2025  
