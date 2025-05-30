Previous
burbling by christinav
Photo 1358

burbling

The silica rapids walk at Whakapapa, trying to get my phone in the water, not very successfully but I kind of like the outcome anyway.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
372% complete

