Cafe at the train station by christinav
Photo 1361

Cafe at the train station

With a nice fire going to warm up after a walk in the rain.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
Barb ace
Superb monochrome!
June 3rd, 2025  
julia ace
Great leading lines..
June 3rd, 2025  
