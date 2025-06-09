Previous
Waipu's pancake roaks by christinav
Photo 1368

Waipu's pancake roaks

Not a great shot (taken on an iphone) but a sunrise is always pretty right?
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
Dorothy ace
Love your pancake rocks! Been there a couple of times.
June 9th, 2025  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful setting and great rock formations.
June 9th, 2025  
