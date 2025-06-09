Sign up
Photo 1368
Waipu's pancake roaks
Not a great shot (taken on an iphone) but a sunrise is always pretty right?
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
Christina
Dorothy
ace
Love your pancake rocks! Been there a couple of times.
June 9th, 2025
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful setting and great rock formations.
June 9th, 2025
