Midwinter camping by christinav
Photo 1375

Midwinter camping

On Urupukapuka Island in the Bay of Islands. A little chilly at night but the days were beautiful. This is my son heading back to the campground after getting up early to catch the sunrise.
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Christina

@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
June 25th, 2025  
