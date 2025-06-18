Previous
Next
Sunrise on Urupukapuka by christinav
Photo 1377

Sunrise on Urupukapuka

Sorry for my lack of commenting, I have a son and daughter at home so have been spending time......
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
377% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Gorgeous
June 28th, 2025  
Wylie ace
lovely sunset. You've got your priorities right.
June 28th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful sunset. Enjoy being with your kids
June 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
I can only echo what Wylie wrote, enjoy your family time.
June 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact