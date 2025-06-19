Previous
The tree growing into the hillside by christinav
The tree growing into the hillside

And my son trying to swing but decided against it as the rope did not seem strong enough.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Christina

@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
Fascinating
June 28th, 2025  
Looks like a good call on the rope. The tree is amazing.
June 28th, 2025  
Fabulous capture of this amazing tree, it must be pretty old!
June 28th, 2025  
Looks like a lot of people swing from this tree
June 28th, 2025  
