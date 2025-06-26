Previous
Whangarei's canopy bridge by christinav
Photo 1385

Whangarei's canopy bridge

We dropped our son of at the airport early in the morning and while waiting for the supermarket to open went for a stroll around the loop, an approx 5 km loop walk in town.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Christina

@christinav
