Concentric circles by christinav
Concentric circles

I was fascinated by the circle this spoonbill was making.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
Beverley ace
Simply stunning capture… I like these photos a lot…
July 21st, 2025  
julia ace
Great ever decreasing circles.. and reflections..
July 21st, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Great shot, the colours, the reflection and the circles
July 21st, 2025  
