Previous
Photo 1405
Concentric circles
I was fascinated by the circle this spoonbill was making.
17th July 2025
Christina
ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now!
Beverley
ace
Simply stunning capture… I like these photos a lot…
July 21st, 2025
julia
ace
Great ever decreasing circles.. and reflections..
July 21st, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Great shot, the colours, the reflection and the circles
July 21st, 2025
