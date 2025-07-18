Sign up
Photo 1406
Black-winged Stilt
I haven't seen one of these at the estuary before so I was quite excited!
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
1
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
19th July 2025 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Beautiful surprise to see…
July 22nd, 2025
