Black-winged Stilt by christinav
Black-winged Stilt

I haven't seen one of these at the estuary before so I was quite excited!
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Christina

@christinav
Beverley ace
Beautiful surprise to see…
July 22nd, 2025  
