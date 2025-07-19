Previous
Spoonbill by christinav
Photo 1407

Spoonbill

I've had to decrease the shadows quite a bit, it's hard to see the details in the eyes as they're so dark.
19th July 2025

Christina

ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
385% complete

Beverley ace
Beautiful searching in the ripples
July 22nd, 2025  
