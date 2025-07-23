Sign up
Previous
Photo 1411
Looking down the barrel
One of my favourite walks to do in the weekend, I have photographed this walk a few times over the years.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
5
3
Christina
ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
1411
photos
108
followers
118
following
386% complete
View this month »
1404
1405
1406
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
25th July 2025 8:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
the pov makes this spectacular!
July 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture and pov, wonderful textures and framing.
July 26th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, what a cool shot.
July 26th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous scene
July 26th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Cool
July 26th, 2025
