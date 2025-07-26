Previous
Lake Hayes by christinav
Photo 1415

Lake Hayes

Woohoo I’m on a 2 week holiday, we’ve flown to Queenstown and met up with the kids. They leave tomorrow and then hubby and I will do a tiki tour around the West Coast. Super excited, fingers crossed the weather stays fine!
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
387% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
So beautiful. Have a great time
August 2nd, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Enjoy. Lovely serene photo.
August 2nd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Have a great holiday
August 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact