Previous
Photo 1415
Lake Hayes
Woohoo I’m on a 2 week holiday, we’ve flown to Queenstown and met up with the kids. They leave tomorrow and then hubby and I will do a tiki tour around the West Coast. Super excited, fingers crossed the weather stays fine!
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
3
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
1415
photos
108
followers
119
following
387% complete
View this month »
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
2nd August 2025 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
So beautiful. Have a great time
August 2nd, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
Enjoy. Lovely serene photo.
August 2nd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Have a great holiday
August 2nd, 2025
