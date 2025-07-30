Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1419
An iconic shot
Mt Tasman and Mt Cook (Aoraki) reflected in Lake Matheson. Taken yesterday, today it has been raining all day and is very misty. We knew the bad weather was coming so we made the most of the day and walked over 20 kms over various tracks making.
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
1419
photos
108
followers
119
following
388% complete
View this month »
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
6th August 2025 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Breathtakingly beautiful!
August 7th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful
August 7th, 2025
Nick
ace
Great shot. The only time I've been to Lake Matheson it was really windy so there were no reflections!
August 7th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, stunning capture of stunning scenery
August 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close