An iconic shot by christinav
Photo 1419

An iconic shot

Mt Tasman and Mt Cook (Aoraki) reflected in Lake Matheson. Taken yesterday, today it has been raining all day and is very misty. We knew the bad weather was coming so we made the most of the day and walked over 20 kms over various tracks making.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Christina

@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
Diana ace
Breathtakingly beautiful!
August 7th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful
August 7th, 2025  
Nick ace
Great shot. The only time I've been to Lake Matheson it was really windy so there were no reflections!
August 7th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, stunning capture of stunning scenery
August 7th, 2025  
