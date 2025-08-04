Previous
I haven’t been drinking- honest! by christinav
Photo 1424

I haven’t been drinking- honest!

These are my footprints- only when I turned around I saw my wobbly waddle 🤣🤣
Taken on the West Coast where we stayed last week on our holiday in a little settlement called Ross.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
Beverley ace
I think they’re fabulous… looks like a happy walk with a little dancing
August 16th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
LOL, beautiful ocean scene
August 16th, 2025  
