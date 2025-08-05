Previous
Moonset by christinav
Moonset

This was taken at the same time as my other shot at sunrise, just looking in the opposite direction.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Christina

Beverley ace
Super capture…
August 16th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So peaceful
August 16th, 2025  
