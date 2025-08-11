Previous
Perfectly positioned by christinav
Perfectly positioned

Taken at Glenorchy last week.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Christina

@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
carol white ace
Beautiful mirror reflections and scenery.. Fav 😊
August 23rd, 2025  
