Glacier country by christinav
Photo 1434

Glacier country

Fox glacier, West Coast, NZ.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Christina

@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
Dorothy ace
Memories!!! I’ve landed on the glacier twice in a helicopter. When visiting family in Christchurch. I ❤️ New Zealand
August 29th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
stunning photo Christina
August 29th, 2025  
