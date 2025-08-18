Previous
The ultimate reflection by christinav
Photo 1437

The ultimate reflection

On a beautiful calm day. I can’t remember the name of the little lake but on the drive from Arthur’s pass towards the east.
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
Gorgeous. Fav 😊
August 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact