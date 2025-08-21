Previous
Sunrise over the dunes by christinav
Sunrise over the dunes

Back at home and feeling that typical post-holiday lack of enthusiasm for photographing the same old same old. An experiment of stacking a landscape scene. I don't think the dune plant was a great focus point.
Christina

Wylie ace
I disagree. The light on the foreground dune plant is very eye catching and special. Great shot even for post holiday blues!
August 31st, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
So stunning and beautiful
August 31st, 2025  
