Photo 1444
In search of a waterfall
Hubby walking across the braided river rocks to get to the waterfall on the other side.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
2
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
1447
photos
106
followers
118
following
1440
1441
1442
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
5th August 2025 3:39pm
Shirley
ace
Lovely natural framing and scene
September 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
September 4th, 2025
