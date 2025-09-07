Sign up
Photo 1458
Where're my mates?
All I see are humans and their dogs!
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
Christina
ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
1461
photos
105
followers
117
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
30th August 2025 8:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Sooo funny… brilliant
September 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous narrative and shot.
September 18th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Haha love it
September 18th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice focus on the bird.
September 18th, 2025
