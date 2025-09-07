Previous
Where're my mates? by christinav
Where're my mates?

All I see are humans and their dogs!
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
Beverley ace
Sooo funny… brilliant
September 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous narrative and shot.
September 18th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Haha love it
September 18th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice focus on the bird.
September 18th, 2025  
