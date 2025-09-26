Zoomed out

Previous
There was quite a lightening storm before sunrise this morning which I tried to capture but failed badly. It happens so quick in low light. Nevermind the sunrise was pretty good too :)
Such amazing clouds
October 4th, 2025  
