Photo 1476
Zoomed out
There was quite a lightening storm before sunrise this morning which I tried to capture but failed badly. It happens so quick in low light. Nevermind the sunrise was pretty good too :)
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
1
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
1477
photos
104
followers
117
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
4th October 2025 7:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Such amazing clouds
October 4th, 2025
