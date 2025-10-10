Previous
Risk taking behaviour by christinav
Photo 1490

Risk taking behaviour

This duck was at the top of the waterfall - 2 steps to the side it would have been over the edge!
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
408% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a super capture of this intrepid duck!
October 13th, 2025  
Janice ace
Lovely colour and movement in the water. Brave duck?
October 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love what you did with the water, a wonderful image.
October 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact