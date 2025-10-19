Sign up
Previous
Photo 1500
Bird on a wire
A Kingfisher seems to like this spot, it been here on and off for a few weeks.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
4
1
Maggiemae
ace
He's a wee cutie and so obvious with your good focus!
October 20th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Great capture of him and echoes of Leonard Cohen
October 20th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍
October 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 20th, 2025
