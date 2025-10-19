Previous
Bird on a wire by christinav
Bird on a wire

A Kingfisher seems to like this spot, it been here on and off for a few weeks.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
Maggiemae ace
He's a wee cutie and so obvious with your good focus!
October 20th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Great capture of him and echoes of Leonard Cohen
October 20th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍
October 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 20th, 2025  
