On the rocks by christinav
Photo 1521

On the rocks

My son is home for the uni holidays and was happy to come for an early walk this morning. Although he walks so fast I can only snap and dash.....
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Christina

@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now!
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful scenery… happy weekend.
November 15th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Lovely, have fun with your fast walking son.
November 15th, 2025  
