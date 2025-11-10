Sign up
Previous
Photo 1522
Tree growing on top of a rock.
Seems like a strange place to lay ones roots....
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
2
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
1522
photos
107
followers
119
following
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
15th November 2025 7:20am
Walks @ 7
ace
Like a throne, well seen!
November 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful old tree…I wonder how old it is…
November 15th, 2025
