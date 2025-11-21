Previous
Spoonbill by christinav
Spoonbill

Taken a little while ago as I've been struggling to get out.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
julia
Nice shot of him striding out..
November 26th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺
He is a beauty. I hope you are ok
November 26th, 2025  
Boxplayer
Lovely creature
November 26th, 2025  
John Falconer
Great shot.
November 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Fab
November 26th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic👍
November 26th, 2025  
Beverley
A gorgeous capture…
November 26th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy
Nice shot especially with the foot poised. Neat looking bird.
November 26th, 2025  
