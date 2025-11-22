Previous
Nelson’s cathedral and bell tower by christinav
Photo 1533

Nelson’s cathedral and bell tower

We arrived in Nelson yesterday and tomorrow head off to walk the Heaphy track - one of nz’s great walks. A 4 day trampoline on the West Coast of the South Island. Can’t wait!!
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Christina

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
November 28th, 2025  
