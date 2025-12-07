Previous
The Heaphy Hut by christinav
Photo 1548

The Heaphy Hut

The most beautiful hit on the Heaphy trail (in my opinion anyway), lovely green sloping lawns down to the river/esturay and the beach.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
424% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Is that somewhere you can stay when walking the Heaphy trail? Beautiful!
December 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact