Previous
Mirror lake by christinav
Photo 1554

Mirror lake

Only this part of the lake was a mirror - the rest had a breeze blowing over it.
13th December 2025 13th Dec 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
425% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact