Previous
Next
Box Canyon cave by christinav
Photo 1555

Box Canyon cave

Near Karamea, this is a dry cave and we had a lot of fun exploring it's little nooks and crankies.
14th December 2025 14th Dec 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
426% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this amazing cave.
December 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact