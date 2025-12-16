Previous
Shark feast by christinav
Photo 1557

Shark feast

This is a bronzy (I think), a local fisherman said that it had been caught up in a net and died and then washed ashore.
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
426% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shots but what a sad ending.
December 29th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Oh poor thing. Just a baby
December 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact