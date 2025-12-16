Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1557
Shark feast
This is a bronzy (I think), a local fisherman said that it had been caught up in a net and died and then washed ashore.
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
ace
@christinav
April 2025: I've just looked at the number of photos I've posted and see that I've been posting for over 3 years now! Time has...
1557
photos
107
followers
116
following
426% complete
View this month »
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
27th December 2025 7:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely shots but what a sad ending.
December 29th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Oh poor thing. Just a baby
December 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close