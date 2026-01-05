Previous
Sophie on Day 5 of 365 by christinestina
5 / 365

Sophie on Day 5 of 365

Sweet Tuxedo Sophie!
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

StinaLJ

@christinestina
Taking a photo a day is an exercise in commitment! Sometimes I forget to slow down and meditate and see the things around me. In...
Christine Sztukowski ace
So precious, welcome to 365
January 5th, 2026  
April ace
Beautiful markings.
January 5th, 2026  
