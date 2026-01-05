Sign up
5 / 365
Sophie on Day 5 of 365
Sweet Tuxedo Sophie!
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
2
2
StinaLJ
@christinestina
Taking a photo a day is an exercise in commitment! Sometimes I forget to slow down and meditate and see the things around me. In...
5
photos
1
followers
4
following
1
2
3
4
5
2
2
2
365
Galaxy S24 FE
5th January 2026 11:05am
Public
cat
,
365project
,
minnesota
,
tuxedocat
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So precious, welcome to 365
January 5th, 2026
April
ace
Beautiful markings.
January 5th, 2026
