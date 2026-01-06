Previous
Icy Day Project 365 Day 6 by christinestina
6 / 365

Icy Day Project 365 Day 6

A friend gave me a little book: "All The Cats I've Ever Met"...My neighbor foster kitties, so there have been many photo sessions over the years! 🐱❤️
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

StinaLJ

@christinestina
