6 / 365
Icy Day Project 365 Day 6
A friend gave me a little book: "All The Cats I've Ever Met"...My neighbor foster kitties, so there have been many photo sessions over the years! 🐱❤️
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
StinaLJ
@christinestina
Taking a photo a day is an exercise in commitment! Sometimes I forget to slow down and meditate and see the things around me. In...
1% complete
View this month »
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 FE
Taken
6th January 2026 1:47pm
cats
,
fostercats
