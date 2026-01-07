Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
7 / 365
Support Indie Booksellers! Next Chapter Books
Next Chapter Books is in St Paul, MN near Macalester College. My favorite bookseller ❤️❤️📚📚
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
StinaLJ
@christinestina
Taking a photo a day is an exercise in commitment! Sometimes I forget to slow down and meditate and see the things around me. In...
7
photos
3
followers
7
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 FE
Taken
7th January 2026 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
books
,
minnesota
,
stpaul
,
independentbookstores
Val
ace
great shot - lovely colours and so so many books to choose from! I can see why it's your favourite bookshop
January 7th, 2026
StinaLJ
Thank you Val!
January 7th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close