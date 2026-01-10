Previous
All ages participate ICE out 365 Day 10 by christinestina
10 / 365

All ages participate ICE out 365 Day 10

People of all ages line the street in St Paul, MN on a bitter cold day- including Senior neighbors who live adjacent ❤️
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

StinaLJ

@christinestina
Taking a photo a day is an exercise in commitment! Sometimes I forget to slow down and meditate and see the things around me. In...
2% complete

View this month »

