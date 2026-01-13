Sign up
Previous
13 / 365
Sophie 365 Day 13
We are living in challenging times...Sophie agreed to pose. Peace be with you ❤️
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
4
1
StinaLJ
@christinestina
Taking a photo a day is an exercise in commitment! Sometimes I forget to slow down and meditate and see the things around me. In...
13
photos
7
followers
16
following
3% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 FE
Taken
13th January 2026 4:58pm
Tags
cat
,
challenge
,
minnesota
Heather L. Loyd
What a beautiful baby!
January 14th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cats bring peace
January 14th, 2026
StinaLJ
@heatherlloyd
thank you 😊
January 14th, 2026
StinaLJ
@365projectorgchristine
She does...have let her know we are counting on her...
January 14th, 2026
