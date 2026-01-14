Previous
Fine whiskers and meditation 365 Day 14 by christinestina
14 / 365

Fine whiskers and meditation 365 Day 14

Sophie often joins for daily meditation...
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

StinaLJ

@christinestina
Taking a photo a day is an exercise in commitment! Sometimes I forget to slow down and meditate and see the things around me. In...
