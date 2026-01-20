Previous
Rudolph Our Beacon 365 Day 20 by christinestina
20 / 365

Rudolph Our Beacon 365 Day 20

This is not a great photo but this little Rudolph Reindeer sits atop a neighbor's playhouse. It is such a comforting site ❤️
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

StinaLJ

@christinestina
Taking a photo a day is an exercise in commitment! Sometimes I forget to slow down and meditate and see the things around me. In...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact