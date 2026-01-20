Sign up
20 / 365
Rudolph Our Beacon 365 Day 20
This is not a great photo but this little Rudolph Reindeer sits atop a neighbor's playhouse. It is such a comforting site ❤️
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
StinaLJ
@christinestina
Taking a photo a day is an exercise in commitment! Sometimes I forget to slow down and meditate and see the things around me. In...
20
photos
10
followers
23
following
5% complete
View this month »
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 FE
Taken
20th January 2026 8:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
rudolph
,
minnesota
